Russians killed a resident of the Kherson region
Russians killed a resident of the Kherson region

Kherson OVA
On April 19, Russian invaders killed another resident of the Kherson region. The civilian came under a combined enemy strike in Stanislav.

  • The attacks resulted in a total of 225 explosions within 12 territorial communities in the region.
  • The ongoing aggression by Russian forces continues to pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of Ukrainian civilians.

The press service of the Kherson OVA reports on the situation in the region.

The new victim of the Russian invaders was a man born in 1967 — he received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, it was reported that four more civilians were injured.

Local authorities draw attention to the fact that Russian military personnel attacked residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging 4 high-rise buildings and 19 private houses.

The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars.

During April 19, the Russian army carried out 115 attacks on border territories and settlements in the Sumy region.

The attacks damaged private homes and a car.

According to OVA representatives, a total of 225 explosions were recorded within 12 territorial communities.

