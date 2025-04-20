Russians killed a resident of the Kherson region

On April 19, Russian invaders killed another resident of the Kherson region. The civilian came under a combined enemy strike in Stanislav.

Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians

The press service of the Kherson OVA reports on the situation in the region.

The new victim of the Russian invaders was a man born in 1967 — he received injuries incompatible with life.

In addition, it was reported that four more civilians were injured.

Local authorities draw attention to the fact that Russian military personnel attacked residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaging 4 high-rise buildings and 19 private houses.

The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings, a garage, and private cars.

During April 19, the Russian army carried out 115 attacks on border territories and settlements in the Sumy region.

The attacks damaged private homes and a car.