Zelenskyy exposed Putin's lies about the "Easter truce"

On the morning of April 20, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky described what the "Easter truce" on the front, which was announced on the evening of April 19 by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, actually looks like.
Points of attention
- The number of Russian shellings, assault actions, and drone usage during the 'Easter truce' period is significantly high, casting doubt on Russia's commitment to peace.
- Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the silence for 30 days remains valid, with Zelenskyy prioritizing the real situation on the ground over false impressions of ceasefire.
Zelensky spoke about the situation on the front
According to the head of state, he heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the front as of 6:00 a.m.
In addition, the enemy continues to actively use FPV drones.
Russian artillery strikes and the use of drones continue in the Kursk region.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that between 6:00 PM on April 19 and 12:00 AM on April 20, there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by the Russian army.
Moreover, it is stated that the enemy used drones 290 times.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the President of Ukraine has concluded that the Russian army is trying to create the general impression of a ceasefire.
