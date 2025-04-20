Zelenskyy exposed Putin's lies about the "Easter truce"

On the morning of April 20, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky described what the "Easter truce" on the front, which was announced on the evening of April 19 by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, actually looks like.

Zelensky spoke about the situation on the front

According to the head of state, he heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the front as of 6:00 a.m.

There have already been 59 Russian shellings and five assault actions by Russian units in various directions of the front line. One combat clash was recorded in the Starobilsk OTU, three combat clashes in the Donetsk OTU in the Pokrovsky direction and the Novopavlovsk direction, and one in the Zaporizhia direction in the Stepovoye area. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the enemy continues to actively use FPV drones.

Russian artillery strikes and the use of drones continue in the Kursk region.

Our soldiers everywhere respond as the enemy deserves in specific combat circumstances. Ukraine will continue to act in a mirror manner. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that between 6:00 PM on April 19 and 12:00 AM on April 20, there were 387 shellings and 19 assault actions by the Russian army.

Moreover, it is stated that the enemy used drones 290 times.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the President of Ukraine has concluded that the Russian army is trying to create the general impression of a ceasefire.