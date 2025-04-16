Russia equips martyrs with poisonous substances — the CPD warned Ukrainians
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
shaheed
Russian forces are using Shahed suicide drones, equipped with poisonous substances, to strike Ukraine. The occupiers are doing this with the aim of harming people.

  • Russian forces are using Shahed suicide drones with poisonous substances to strike Ukraine, aiming to harm people and create psychological pressure.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation confirmed the use of toxic substances by Russian troops and urged caution among the population.
  • Capsules with a concentrated combat chemical agent 'CS' were found in one of the drones, a highly toxic substance with an irritating effect.

Russia equips martyrs with toxic substances for strikes on Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation verified this information with the special services and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is known that a capsule with a concentrated combat chemical agent "CS" (irritant) was found in one of the drones. This is a highly toxic substance with an irritating effect.

The Central Defense Directorate noted that enemy drones can scatter capsules with a poisonous substance in order to harm people.

However, the information spread by some media outlets that the hulls of Russian drones themselves are treated with toxic substances is not confirmed.

As a reminder, the State Defense Committee recently reported that Russian troops are systematically using chemicals at the front. In particular, in the Zaporizhia region, cases of the enemy using poisonous gas ammunition are increasingly being recorded.

There were also reports of the use of chemical weapons by Russian troops in the Bakhmut area.

