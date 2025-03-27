Air defense forces shot down 42 martyrs during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 86 drones into Ukraine on the night of March 27. The enemy also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region.

Air defense destroyed 42 martyrs on the night of March 27

The launches of Russian drones were from four directions:

Millerovo,

Kursk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

Chaud in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Defense Report

Air defense forces shot down 42 drones. Air defense operated in the south, north, and center of the country. Another 26 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions were affected by the attack.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure and the residential sector were hit, fires broke out. More than 10 people were injured as a result of the attack.

The Russian army also struck the Dnieper with drones at night: enterprises, educational and cultural institutions, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. Three people were injured: a 48-year-old man and two women, 75 and 78 years old.