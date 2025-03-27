Air defense forces shot down 42 martyrs during Russia's attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 42 martyrs during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Russia launched 86 drones into Ukraine on the night of March 27. The enemy also attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region.

Points of attention

  • The air defense forces of Ukraine intercepted and shot down 42 drones launched by Russia during the attack on Ukraine.
  • Russian drones were launched from multiple directions, but Ukrainian air defense units successfully defended against the threat.
  • Multiple regions in Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro and Chernihiv, were affected by the drone attack, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Air defense destroyed 42 martyrs on the night of March 27

The launches of Russian drones were from four directions:

  • Millerovo,

  • Kursk,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • Chaud in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Defense Report

Air defense forces shot down 42 drones. Air defense operated in the south, north, and center of the country. Another 26 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions were affected by the attack.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure and the residential sector were hit, fires broke out. More than 10 people were injured as a result of the attack.

The Russian army also struck the Dnieper with drones at night: enterprises, educational and cultural institutions, high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. Three people were injured: a 48-year-old man and two women, 75 and 78 years old.

In addition, the Sumy region was under enemy fire. And in the Zaporizhia region, due to enemy shelling, the front-line community was left without electricity and communications.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 100 drones — how many did air defense shoot down
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 139 drones — how its air defenses worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 104 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 26 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?