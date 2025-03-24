Russia attacked Ukraine with almost 100 drones — how many did air defense shoot down
Russia attacked Ukraine on the night of March 24 with drones and simulators from three directions. Air defense shot down 57 attack UAVs.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a significant drone attack on Ukraine with nearly 100 drones from multiple directions.
  • The Ukrainian Air Defense successfully shot down 57 Shahed attack drones during the night of March 24.
  • Various defense mechanisms, including aviation, missile forces, and electronic warfare units, were employed by Ukraine to repel the attack.

Ukrainian Air Defense Eliminates Almost 60 Russian Strike Drones

On the night of March 24, Russia carried out a massive attack with Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. The enemy drones were launched from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

To repel the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

As of 08:00, 57 Shahed attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the south, north, west, and center of the country. Also, 36 simulator drones were lost in the field, which did not cause any negative consequences.

Air defense combat work

The massive attack affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhia regions.

