Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 100 Russian Drones

At 19:30 on March 21, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using 179 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces managed to destroy most of the enemy targets.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22 — how the air defense responded
The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.
This time, the enemy attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force draws attention to the fact that 63 Russian simulator drones have been lost in location (without negative consequences).
Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attacks.
