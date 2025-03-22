Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 100 Russian Drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 100 Russian Drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22 — how the air defense responded
Читати українською

At 19:30 on March 21, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using 179 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces managed to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • A total of 179 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones were launched by the aggressor country Russia, but the majority of the enemy targets were destroyed by the air defense forces.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes the importance of unity in defending the sky and achieving victory against aggressors.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22 — how the air defense responded

The Russians carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, the enemy attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, it has been confirmed that 100 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down in the south, north, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force draws attention to the fact that 63 Russian simulator drones have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the defenders of the sky.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ammunition for the AFU. The European Union increases annual military assistance to Ukraine
The European Union
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war. Trump's key "obstacles" identified
Witkoff called Crimea and other regions of Ukraine “problems”
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck 26 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 22, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?