Ending the war. Trump's key "obstacles" identified
Witkoff called Crimea and other regions of Ukraine “problems”
Source:  online.ua

According to US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula and "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Luhansk and two more" are the biggest obstacles to ending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The central conflict revolves around the recognition of Russian territories and the political survival of Zelensky amidst the unresolved issues.
  • Steve Witkoff's insights shed light on the complex dynamics and challenges faced in putting an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Donald Trump's special representative shared his vision of this issue during an interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson.

Initially, he stated that the Ukrainian territories that are fully or partially occupied by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, are Russian-speaking, but this statement is not true, because there is also a large Ukrainian-speaking population there.

Witkoff then mentioned the pseudo-referendums that Russia had conducted, adding that the vast majority of people had supposedly confirmed that they wanted to be under Russian rule. However, the American official ignored the fact that all the results of these “referendums” were rigged.

"I believe this is the key issue of the conflict," he said.

According to Witkoff, there is currently a “very positive conversation,” but the main problem is still unresolved.

This is the elephant in the room. The elephant in the room is the constitutional issues within Ukraine about what they can concede when it comes to giving up territories. The Russians de facto control these territories. The question is, will the world recognize that these are Russian territories? Will Zelensky survive politically if he does? That is the central issue of the conflict. Absolutely.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special envoy of US President Donald Trump

