According to US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula and "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Luhansk and two more" are the biggest obstacles to ending the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Witkoff called Crimea and other regions of Ukraine “problems”

Donald Trump's special representative shared his vision of this issue during an interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson.

Initially, he stated that the Ukrainian territories that are fully or partially occupied by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, are Russian-speaking, but this statement is not true, because there is also a large Ukrainian-speaking population there.

Witkoff then mentioned the pseudo-referendums that Russia had conducted, adding that the vast majority of people had supposedly confirmed that they wanted to be under Russian rule. However, the American official ignored the fact that all the results of these “referendums” were rigged.

"I believe this is the key issue of the conflict," he said. Share

According to Witkoff, there is currently a “very positive conversation,” but the main problem is still unresolved.