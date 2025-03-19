An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The editorial staff of The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin brazenly rejected US leader Donald Trump's demand for a ceasefire against Ukraine, but the US president did not react in any way to this public humiliation by the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

  • The prolonged negotiations between Trump and Putin lasting over an hour and a half suggest the possibility of undisclosed agreements that could have significant implications.
  • The limited involvement of Ukraine and Europe in the talks leaves them guessing about the behind-the-scenes agreements, emphasizing the importance of transparency in such critical discussions.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that during negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

After that, State Department Secretary Marco Rubio said that "now the ball is in Russia's court."

What is important to understand is that Putin's phone call with Trump on March 18 "was exactly the moment when the ball needed to be turned."

But the main public result was Putin's refusal to accept a full ceasefire and his agreement only to suspend attacks on "energy and infrastructure." And even this agreement, it is said, did not last long: within hours, Russian troops struck the energy infrastructure of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

As the publication notes, Putin has once again demonstrated his old trick, which ties Ukraine's hands much more tightly than Russia's.

Another important point is that the negotiations between the Russian dictator and the US president lasted quite a long time — over an hour and a half.

It is quite possible that they managed to agree on many specific things, but did not announce it publicly.

Ukraine and the rest of Europe are not participating in these negotiations: they can only guess what may be happening behind the scenes, the journalists emphasize.

