The time has come. 6 countries called on the EU to take immediate action for Ukraine's membership

According to Politico, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are calling on the European Union to urgently develop a clear roadmap for Ukraine to become a full member of the bloc as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- With a deepening rift with the Trump administration, Kyiv's allies emphasize the importance of strengthening support for Ukraine through EU membership.
- The call for acceleration of the accession process highlights the need for ambitious and effective decisions to help Ukraine become a member of the EU.
Ukraine's allies push EU for quick decisions
As journalists managed to find out, this is stated in a joint letter from top diplomats of six European countries.
The signatories demand that the European Union authorities finally provide "concrete proposals on how to decisively advance the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU."
What is important to understand is that Kyiv's allies are doing everything possible to strengthen support for Ukraine amid a deepening rift with US President Donald Trump and his administration.
Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia draw the attention of official Brussels to the fact that Ukraine has made significant progress in reforms.
Kyiv's allies believe that in response to these efforts, the EU should mobilize efforts and help the country become a member of the bloc.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-