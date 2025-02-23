The European Union is considering a scenario of confiscating Russian assets

Official Brussels is currently actively analyzing the possibilities of using Russian assets frozen in the bloc. The EU's main goal: compensating Ukraine for losses caused by Russian aggression.

The EU returned to its previous idea

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the bloc members plan to do everything possible to provide financial and military support to Ukraine.

The country has found itself in an extremely difficult situation after recent scandalous statements and decisions by US President Donald Trump.

Anonymous sources report that European officials are discussing various options for using Russian assets within the framework of the International Compensation Commission, which will determine the amount of compensation due to Ukraine.

The assets could be seized if Moscow refuses to pay damages. The value of the seized assets would be offset by Russia's reparations obligations in a potential peace deal, the journalists' sources said. Share

What is important to understand is that calls for a total seizure of Russian assets have been rejected by some EU member states.