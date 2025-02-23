The European Union is considering a scenario of confiscating Russian assets
Category
Economics
Publication date

The European Union is considering a scenario of confiscating Russian assets

The European Union is considering a scenario of confiscating Russian assets
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Official Brussels is currently actively analyzing the possibilities of using Russian assets frozen in the bloc. The EU's main goal: compensating Ukraine for losses caused by Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • European officials are analyzing options within the International Compensation Commission, discussing potential seizing of assets in case of Russian refusal to pay damages.
  • Some EU members, like Germany and France, are cautious about a total asset seizure, citing legal and economic concerns despite the push for supporting Ukraine in crisis.

The EU returned to its previous idea

As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the bloc members plan to do everything possible to provide financial and military support to Ukraine.

The country has found itself in an extremely difficult situation after recent scandalous statements and decisions by US President Donald Trump.

Anonymous sources report that European officials are discussing various options for using Russian assets within the framework of the International Compensation Commission, which will determine the amount of compensation due to Ukraine.

The assets could be seized if Moscow refuses to pay damages. The value of the seized assets would be offset by Russia's reparations obligations in a potential peace deal, the journalists' sources said.

What is important to understand is that calls for a total seizure of Russian assets have been rejected by some EU member states.

For example, Germany and France opposed it, fearing legal and economic consequences.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Neutral Switzerland is ready to deploy its military to Ukraine
Switzerland is ready to help protect Ukraine from Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The experiment failed." Orban threatens to decide Ukraine's fate
Orban made a series of new scandalous statements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has chosen only one way to end the war
Trump does not believe in a military victory for Ukraine or Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?