The European Union is considering a scenario of confiscating Russian assets

Official Brussels is currently actively analyzing the possibilities of using Russian assets frozen in the bloc. The EU's main goal: compensating Ukraine for losses caused by Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- European officials are analyzing options within the International Compensation Commission, discussing potential seizing of assets in case of Russian refusal to pay damages.
- Some EU members, like Germany and France, are cautious about a total asset seizure, citing legal and economic concerns despite the push for supporting Ukraine in crisis.
The EU returned to its previous idea
As journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the bloc members plan to do everything possible to provide financial and military support to Ukraine.
The country has found itself in an extremely difficult situation after recent scandalous statements and decisions by US President Donald Trump.
Anonymous sources report that European officials are discussing various options for using Russian assets within the framework of the International Compensation Commission, which will determine the amount of compensation due to Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that calls for a total seizure of Russian assets have been rejected by some EU member states.
For example, Germany and France opposed it, fearing legal and economic consequences.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-