Neutral Switzerland is ready to deploy its military to Ukraine

Switzerland is set to join the upcoming peacekeeping mission in Ukraine and send about 200 of its soldiers to protect it. However, this requires a corresponding request from the UN and the consent of the government.
Points of attention
- Switzerland's potential participation in the Ukraine peacekeeping mission highlights its role as a neutral country actively contributing to international peacekeeping efforts, including its significant involvement in Kosovo with NATO forces (KFOR).
- The deployment of Swiss soldiers to Ukraine would signify Switzerland's willingness to support global peace and security, showcasing its dedication to upholding peacekeeping principles on a broader scale.
Switzerland is ready to help protect Ukraine from Russia
The statement on this occasion was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli.
According to him, discussions about introducing peacekeepers into Ukraine are currently purely hypothetical, since it is still unclear how exactly the war of aggression waged by Russia will end.
Despite this, he made it clear that Switzerland is ready to send "about 200 soldiers within 9-12 months" if the conditions for this are created.
The Commander-in-Chief explained that the official decision will be made by the government and parliament if the UN still sends a request.
What is important to understand is that neutral Switzerland is a participant in several peacekeeping missions in different parts of the world, the largest of which is in Kosovo, where its soldiers support NATO forces (KFOR).
