US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg is one of the few in Donald Trump's team who supports Ukraine in every way and is desperately fighting for its victory in the war. However, it is precisely because of his clear position that the general may lose his position in the White House - a whole campaign has been launched against him.

Kellogg is a long-time and loyal friend of Ukraine

On February 21, everyone paid attention to the fact that the US special representative for Ukraine and Russia did not change his attitude towards Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even against the backdrop of loud and false accusations from Donald Trump.

Keith Kellogg's latest statement contradicts the words of the White House chief of staff.

After Trump cynically and baselessly called Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator," Kellogg emphasized that he considers the Ukrainian president a "courageous leader of a warring nation."

A long and eventful day with Ukraine's top leadership. Broad and positive discussions with Volodymyr Zelensky, the courageous leader of a warring nation, and his talented national security team. Keith Kellogg US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

Given the fact that Kellogg is not going to change his position on Ukraine, a campaign has been launched in the United States to remove him from his position in the White House.

Despite this, there is still hope that the general will have time to present his report on his visit to Kyiv to Donald Trump and open his eyes to what is really happening.

By the way, Kitt Kellogg also visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers during his official visit.

An emotional visit to the Irpin Military Hospital in Ukraine with Ambassador Brink to visit wounded soldiers, those who have lost limbs. Being with these soldiers is why President Trump is absolutely right to end this war. The killing must stop. 45th, 47th will do it (Trump — ed.) — he wrote. Share

Photo: screenshot

By the way, Keith Kellogg's daughter, Megan Mobbs, has been heading the RT Weatherman Foundation, a charity that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, for many years.