Kellogg called Zelenskyy "a courageous leader of the nation"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kellogg called Zelenskyy "a courageous leader of the nation"

Kellogg
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were "broad and positive."

Points of attention

  • US Special Representative Keith Kellogg commends Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a courageous leader of a warring nation.
  • The talks between Kellogg and Zelenskyy were broad and positive, focusing on the situation on the front and security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Kellogg's statement follows US President Donald Trump's controversial remark calling Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.
  • During the meeting, the Ukrainian side emphasized the vision of achieving peace through force and the importance of Ukraine's security and transatlantic security.
  • Kellogg's visit to Kyiv marks an important step in strengthening relations between the US and Ukraine.

Kellogg made his first statement after meeting with Zelenskyy

This is stated in Kellogg's post on the social network X (Twitter).

The US special representative's statement came two days after US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

A long and eventful day with Ukraine's top leadership. Broad and positive discussions with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the courageous leader of a warring nation, and his talented national security team.

Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

Zelenskyy previously stated that his meeting with Kellogg concerned the situation on the front and security guarantees for Ukraine.

We will remind, on February 19, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time during his tenure in this position.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that during the meeting with him, he explained the Ukrainian side's vision of how to achieve peace through force and emphasized the indivisibility of Ukraine's security and transatlantic security.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What victory in war will look like — Kellogg addressed Ukrainians
Kellogg addressed the Ukrainians
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: US Special Representative Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Kellogg is already in Kyiv - what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Restoring hope. Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with Kellogg
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
How Zelenskyy commented on the meeting with Kellogg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?