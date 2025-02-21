Kellogg called Zelenskyy "a courageous leader of the nation"

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were "broad and positive."

Kellogg made his first statement after meeting with Zelenskyy

This is stated in Kellogg's post on the social network X (Twitter).

A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with @ZelenskyyUa, the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team. https://t.co/kLu9roZ5z1 — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) February 21, 2025

The US special representative's statement came two days after US President Donald Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator for allegedly refusing to hold elections.

Zelenskyy previously stated that his meeting with Kellogg concerned the situation on the front and security guarantees for Ukraine.

We will remind, on February 19, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time during his tenure in this position.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that during the meeting with him, he explained the Ukrainian side's vision of how to achieve peace through force and emphasized the indivisibility of Ukraine's security and transatlantic security.