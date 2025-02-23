The United States has provided Ukraine with about $183 billion in aid, of which $65.9 billion was spent on military support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This data, confirmed by the US Department of Defense, contradicts Donald Trump's statement about the alleged “$350 billion spent” on aid to Ukraine.

The Pentagon denied Trump's words

The US Department of Defense officially acknowledged that the United States has sent $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that another $3.9 billion approved by Congress has not yet been spent.

What is important to understand is that about $58 billion of the $183 billion in total aid to Ukraine was spent directly in the United States.

These funds were directed directly to the development of the American defense industry, either by replacing old weapons transferred to Kyiv with new American-made weapons, or by direct investment in the industry, the statement said. Share

Against this background, journalists called on the White House to explain President Donald Trump's statements about aid to Ukraine, which distort reality and facts.

Responding to this request, the administration of the American leader again quoted Trump: