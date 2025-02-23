US President Donald Trump believes that he and his team have the strength and capabilities to stop Russia's war against Ukraine next week, that is, from February 24 to March 2.
Points of attention
- National Security Advisor Mike Walz and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant play crucial roles in the negotiations for a proposed agreement.
- The developments highlight a critical phase in the peace talks, with a focus on ending the conflict within the specified timeline.
Trump still believes in a quick end to the war
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt made a statement on this matter.
According to her, the head of the White House and members of his administration are currently actively working on peace negotiations.
What is important to understand is that her statements on this matter came after the US president began cynically claiming that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "has no trump cards" and that he should abandon negotiations with international leaders on a peaceful settlement.
The White House spokeswoman also added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant participated in discussing the proposed agreement with Ukrainian representatives on natural resource extraction.
