US President Donald Trump believes that he and his team have the strength and capabilities to stop Russia's war against Ukraine next week, that is, from February 24 to March 2.

Trump still believes in a quick end to the war

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt made a statement on this matter.

According to her, the head of the White House and members of his administration are currently actively working on peace negotiations.

The President and his team are very focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this conflict to bring it to an end. The President is confident that we can achieve this this (next — ed.) week. Caroline Levitt White House Spokesperson

What is important to understand is that her statements on this matter came after the US president began cynically claiming that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "has no trump cards" and that he should abandon negotiations with international leaders on a peaceful settlement.

National Security Advisor Mike Walz will be working on the deal around the clock this weekend, Levitt said. Share

The White House spokeswoman also added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant participated in discussing the proposed agreement with Ukrainian representatives on natural resource extraction.