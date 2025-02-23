Ending the war. Trump again chose a new deadline
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ending the war. Trump again chose a new deadline

Trump still believes in a quick end to the war
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

US President Donald Trump believes that he and his team have the strength and capabilities to stop Russia's war against Ukraine next week, that is, from February 24 to March 2.

Points of attention

  • National Security Advisor Mike Walz and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant play crucial roles in the negotiations for a proposed agreement.
  • The developments highlight a critical phase in the peace talks, with a focus on ending the conflict within the specified timeline.

Trump still believes in a quick end to the war

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt made a statement on this matter.

According to her, the head of the White House and members of his administration are currently actively working on peace negotiations.

The President and his team are very focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this conflict to bring it to an end. The President is confident that we can achieve this this (next — ed.) week.

Caroline Levitt

Caroline Levitt

White House Spokesperson

What is important to understand is that her statements on this matter came after the US president began cynically claiming that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "has no trump cards" and that he should abandon negotiations with international leaders on a peaceful settlement.

National Security Advisor Mike Walz will be working on the deal around the clock this weekend, Levitt said.

The White House spokeswoman also added that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant participated in discussing the proposed agreement with Ukrainian representatives on natural resource extraction.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump-Putin meeting. The US named the main condition
US Department of State
US wants talks with Putin for a concrete result
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a new demand to Zelensky and Putin
Trump demands direct talks between Zelensky and Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump "opens his arms" to Putin. What the US president has in mind
Trump fears cooperation between Russia and China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?