Trump "opens his arms" to Putin. What the US president has in mind

The Wall Street Journal is convinced that the sharp and unexpected change in White House President Donald Trump's policy towards Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin is an attempt to destroy relations between China and Russia.

Trump fears cooperation between Russia and China

According to analysts and political scientists, they often refer to Donald Trump's efforts as "a reverse Nixon."

What is important to understand is that this is an allusion to the policies of US President Richard Nixon, who during his administration changed American policy and moved towards rapprochement with communist China.

In this way, he tried to deepen the split between Mao Zedong and the Soviet Union.

According to journalists, it will not be easy for Donald Trump to realize this goal.

The fact is that Russia and China have already deepened military and intelligence cooperation and coordinated their foreign policies.

In addition, Beijing regularly provides Russia with significant economic support, including computer chips and machine tools used in the military industry.