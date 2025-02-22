Trump "opens his arms" to Putin. What the US president has in mind
Trump "opens his arms" to Putin. What the US president has in mind

Trump fears cooperation between Russia and China
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is convinced that the sharp and unexpected change in White House President Donald Trump's policy towards Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin is an attempt to destroy relations between China and Russia.

  • The allusion to Nixon's policies underlines Trump's strategy to split the entente between Russia and China, who share ideological closeness and common strategic interests.
  • By reaching out to Putin, Trump aims to weaken the ties between two powerful states with significant influence on the global stage.

Trump fears cooperation between Russia and China

According to analysts and political scientists, they often refer to Donald Trump's efforts as "a reverse Nixon."

What is important to understand is that this is an allusion to the policies of US President Richard Nixon, who during his administration changed American policy and moved towards rapprochement with communist China.

In this way, he tried to deepen the split between Mao Zedong and the Soviet Union.

According to journalists, it will not be easy for Donald Trump to realize this goal.

The fact is that Russia and China have already deepened military and intelligence cooperation and coordinated their foreign policies.

In addition, Beijing regularly provides Russia with significant economic support, including computer chips and machine tools used in the military industry.

Trump is still trying to split the entente between two states that have ideological closeness and common strategic interests. That is why he is opening his arms to Putin.

