As the media has learned, British leader Keir Starmer plans to announce a new powerful package of support for Ukraine, which will actually become a "triple blow" to the aggressor country of Russia on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

Britain will increase support for Ukraine

Journalists point out that Keir Starmer is not going to be guided by US President Donald Trump's policy towards Ukraine when making his own decisions.

That is why on February 24, he will present a "triple strike", which will include powerful military assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and, in particular, Russian oligarchs.

This decision contrasts sharply with Trump's approach, who called Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and insists on an early end to the war, the editorial board of the publication emphasizes. Share

What is important to understand is that the White House leader recently cynically accused Keir Starmer of "doing nothing" to stop the fighting.

The British Ministry of Defense will soon reveal all the nuances of the new military aid to Ukraine. Currently, it is about additional weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but this decision has not yet been finally made.

Official London plans to introduce a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia.