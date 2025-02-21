Trump-Putin meeting. The US named the main condition
Trump-Putin meeting. The US named the main condition

US Department of State
US wants talks with Putin for a concrete result
As stated by the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, the White House sees the point in holding negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only when concrete progress can be achieved on the issue of ending the war.

  • Meetings between Trump and Putin will not occur until there is clarity on the agenda and expected achievements, underlining the importance of specific outcomes.
  • The US stance reflects a strategic approach towards diplomatic engagements with Russia, signaling the need for tangible results in resolving conflicts before high-level meetings.

According to Rubio, the issue of direct talks between Trump and Putin was the focus of the meeting in Riyadh, but there is still no exact date.

The American diplomat also made it clear that the meeting between the US and Russian presidents "will not take place until we know what the meeting will be about."

I don't know when that will happen. But the meeting between President Putin and President Trump has to be about something. We have to know what the meeting is about, what will be achieved.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

He also emphasized that such meetings are usually not held until there is a prior agreement on a specific outcome or progress.

That is why when this meeting will take place largely depends on whether we can make progress in ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the White House and the Kremlin previously hinted that the talks between Trump and Putin would take place by the end of February.

