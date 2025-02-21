Trump-Putin meeting. The US named the main condition

As stated by the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, the White House sees the point in holding negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only when concrete progress can be achieved on the issue of ending the war.

US wants talks with Putin for a concrete result

According to Rubio, the issue of direct talks between Trump and Putin was the focus of the meeting in Riyadh, but there is still no exact date.

The American diplomat also made it clear that the meeting between the US and Russian presidents "will not take place until we know what the meeting will be about."

I don't know when that will happen. But the meeting between President Putin and President Trump has to be about something. We have to know what the meeting is about, what will be achieved. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

He also emphasized that such meetings are usually not held until there is a prior agreement on a specific outcome or progress.

That is why when this meeting will take place largely depends on whether we can make progress in ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. Share

What is important to understand is that the White House and the Kremlin previously hinted that the talks between Trump and Putin would take place by the end of February.