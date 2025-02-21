"This is for the bureaucracy." Miley gave Musk a chainsaw — video

Argentine President Javier Milley met with American billionaire and advisor to the US President Elon Musk, during which he presented him with a chainsaw. The gift is a de facto symbol of the radical economic reforms that Milley himself is pursuing.
Musk hinted at shrinking the US government
A new outrageous performance by a henchman of the American president took place at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington.
What is important to understand is that the meeting with Elon Musk was not listed on the official schedule of the Argentine president.
In a video that Miley posted on social media, X shows the politician warmly greeting the billionaire. He then hands Musk a chainsaw.
Interestingly, Elon Musk showed off a chainsaw during his speech at the CPAC forum.
At this point, the Argentine leader returned to the stage with a chainsaw, handed it to Musk, and they shook hands.
According to Trump's advisor, it's a "chainsaw for bureaucracy." Thus, the billionaire hinted at the reduction of the US government.
It later became known that this was a copy of the chainsaw that was in Miley's office.
