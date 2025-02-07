Time depicted Musk on the cover in the US presidential chair
Time depicted Musk on the cover in the US presidential chair


Source:  TIME

TIME has released a new cover of its magazine, featuring Elon Musk in the US presidential chair.

Points of attention

  • TIME magazine releases a cover featuring Elon Musk in the US presidential chair, highlighting his influence on American power.
  • Elon Musk employs various strategies to influence authorities, such as offering eight months' salary for resignation, reflecting his unique approach to power dynamics.
  • The cover story delves into Musk's conflict with Democrats and the implications of his actions on the American political situation.
  • Musk's presence in the presidential chair symbolizes his significant impact on the US government's apparatus and the implications it has on millions of government employees.
  • The article discusses Musk's past actions, including his takeover of Twitter and firing employees, drawing parallels to his current approach to bureaucracy and power dynamics.

Musk made it to the cover of Time in the presidential chair

The publication noted that "no private individual has ever wielded such power over the apparatus of the US government."

Millions of government employees are now at Musk’s mercy. One of them described how her team at the Department of Homeland Security went into “defensive mode” as they awaited DOGE’s visit. To learn about their fate, she added, her colleagues turned to a book called “Character Limits,” which chronicles Musk’s takeover of Twitter two years ago and the firing of 80% of its staff, often with chaotic and long-lasting results.

The similarities to his attack on bureaucracy were uncanny. On January 28, millions of civil servants across the government received an email offering eight months’ salary in exchange for resigning.

Musk had offered a similar deal to Twitter employees two years earlier. He even used the same theme: “A fork in the road.”

On Capitol Hill, Musk's attack on the bureaucracy has sparked a battle with Democrats that could determine the future of the government and the balance of power within it.

“We don’t have a fourth branch of government named Elon Musk,” Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin told a crowd outside USAID on the afternoon of February 3, as the DOGE people tried to impose their demands inside.

New Time cover

Musk soon wrote that he loved Trump "as much as a heterosexual man can love another man."

