Time depicted Musk on the cover in the US presidential chair

TIME has released a new cover of its magazine, featuring Elon Musk in the US presidential chair.

Musk made it to the cover of Time in the presidential chair

The publication noted that "no private individual has ever wielded such power over the apparatus of the US government."

Millions of government employees are now at Musk’s mercy. One of them described how her team at the Department of Homeland Security went into “defensive mode” as they awaited DOGE’s visit. To learn about their fate, she added, her colleagues turned to a book called “Character Limits,” which chronicles Musk’s takeover of Twitter two years ago and the firing of 80% of its staff, often with chaotic and long-lasting results.

The similarities to his attack on bureaucracy were uncanny. On January 28, millions of civil servants across the government received an email offering eight months’ salary in exchange for resigning.

Musk had offered a similar deal to Twitter employees two years earlier. He even used the same theme: “A fork in the road.” Share

On Capitol Hill, Musk's attack on the bureaucracy has sparked a battle with Democrats that could determine the future of the government and the balance of power within it.

“We don’t have a fourth branch of government named Elon Musk,” Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin told a crowd outside USAID on the afternoon of February 3, as the DOGE people tried to impose their demands inside.

New Time cover

Musk soon wrote that he loved Trump "as much as a heterosexual man can love another man."