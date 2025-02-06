The CPD caught Musk reposting a Russian fake about USAID
The CPD caught Musk reposting a Russian fake about USAID

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk reposted a fake story on social media on behalf of the American publication E! News about the alleged funding of visits by Western celebrities to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk's reposting of a Russian fake news story about USAID negatively impacts Ukraine's reputation and global support for essential programs.
  • Russian propaganda actively uses social media to spread disinformation, despite being blocked in their own country, affecting public perception and creating confusion.
  • The Center for Countering Disinformation's discovery of the fabricated story highlights the need to combat fake news and misinformation to preserve trust and credibility.
  • The potential restructuring of USAID following the incident raises questions about the agency's future role in supporting various critical programs worldwide.
  • USAID's involvement in funding programs like healthcare, clean water access, HIV/AIDS treatment, and anti-corruption efforts underscores the importance of addressing disinformation to safeguard international aid initiatives.

Musk reposted a fake story about USAID

The Center for Countering Disinformation learned about this.

There is no such story on the official resources of E! News. Accordingly, the information broadcast there is a fabrication of Russian fakers.

The CPD stated that the spread of such lies discredits and devalues support for Ukraine among world leaders and cultural figures.

Despite the blocking of X in the Russian Federation itself, Russian propaganda actively uses this social network to spread its own narratives.

Currently, the US presidential administration has placed about a hundred USAID employees on forced leave and announced that it is studying the possibility of reorganizing this structure.

The agency has provided financial support to various programs around the world, including women's health in conflict zones, access to clean water, HIV/AIDS treatment, energy security, and anti-corruption efforts.

