Billionaire Elon Musk reposted a fake story on social media on behalf of the American publication E! News about the alleged funding of visits by Western celebrities to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Center for Countering Disinformation learned about this.

There is no such story on the official resources of E! News. Accordingly, the information broadcast there is a fabrication of Russian fakers.

The CPD stated that the spread of such lies discredits and devalues support for Ukraine among world leaders and cultural figures.

Despite the blocking of X in the Russian Federation itself, Russian propaganda actively uses this social network to spread its own narratives.

Currently, the US presidential administration has placed about a hundred USAID employees on forced leave and announced that it is studying the possibility of reorganizing this structure.