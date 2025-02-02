Musk called for the destruction of USAID

On February 1-2, the administration of new US President Donald Trump placed dozens more employees of the USAID on administrative leave. Moreover, a member of Trump's team, businessman Elon Musk, called the agency a "criminal organization" and said that it was "time to die."

What's happening with USAID?

Insiders reported that nearly 30 career staff members in the agency's legislative and public affairs departments lost access to their email accounts overnight, bringing the total number of senior USAID career staff members placed on leave in the past week to close to 100.

Two other senior officials overseeing the agency's security operations were also placed on administrative leave after they refused to hand over classified documents to representatives of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Matt Hopson, who was appointed as chief of staff by the Trump administration, has already resigned, sources say.

The purge follows more than a week of chaos inside USAID, Washington's main agency that funds billions of dollars in vital aid around the world. President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on nearly all U.S. foreign aid, saying his administration would review spending to ensure the money was being distributed in line with his foreign policy. Share

The Trump team continues to argue that the so-called purges throughout the State Department, other agencies, and the aid freeze were “very important and necessary steps.”

Elon Musk calls for the final destruction of USAID

As you know, Trump has tasked Musk with leading a federal spending reduction commission with broad oversight powers.

Journalists learned that DOGE representatives frequently visited USAID headquarters in Washington.

On February 2, Elon Musk cynically called USAID a “criminal organization,” without providing any evidence, and added, “It’s time for it to die.”

USAID is a criminal organization.



Time for it to die. https://t.co/sWYy6fyt1k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2025

According to insiders, Peter Morocco has been appointed head of the Office of Foreign Assistance at the State Department, and he will be responsible for sweeping changes in the department.

Morocco previously worked in the first Trump administration at the Department of Defense.