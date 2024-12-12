Cogeneration Units Provided by USAID to State Communal Utility Lutskteplo Will Ensure Uninterrupted Heat Supply to Residents During Power Outages

Two cogeneration units, with capacities of 530 kV and 350 kV, delivered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to State Communal Utility (SCU) Lutskteplo through the Energy Security Project (ESP), will provide uninterrupted heat supply to approximately 20,000 residents in 114 multi-story residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities. These include 7 kindergartens, 4 schools, 4 higher education institutions, 5 dormitories, and 8 social facilities in Lutsk.

Provided by USAID, these units were commissioned in late February — and in late October 2024. Powered by natural gas, they enable the autonomous operation of two boiler houses of the communal utility. SCU Lutskteplo carried out several works to put the units into operation, including gasification and connection to heat and power networks, laying an overhead power line from the CGU to the central heat substation, preparing the groundworks, and installing a noise-absorbing screen.

According to experts, the operation of both units is expected to save the company approximately UAH 20 million during the heating season.

USAID ESP also provided materials to the local communal heating company in Lutsk to repair the municipal energy infrastructure and maintain the operation of energy infrastructure facilities.

From 2022-2024, USAID ESP purchased and transferred essential equipment to enterprises and institutions in Lutsk, including an emergency vehicle, an excavator, 111 generators, five mobile modular boiler houses, 8.3 km of pipes, 500 tons of technical salt, and 245 valves. Share

This equipment is critical, especially in light of the recent Russian attacks on November 28th, which left 1 million Ukrainians heat and electricity. The cogeneration units provided by USAID helped provide heat and water to thousands of community residents in Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne oblast.