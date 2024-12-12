Cogeneration Units Provided by USAID to State Communal Utility Lutskteplo Will Ensure Uninterrupted Heat Supply to Residents During Power Outages

Two cogeneration units, with capacities of 530 kV and 350 kV, delivered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to State Communal Utility (SCU) Lutskteplo through the Energy Security Project (ESP), will provide uninterrupted heat supply to approximately 20,000 residents in 114 multi-story residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities. These include 7 kindergartens, 4 schools, 4 higher education institutions, 5 dormitories, and 8 social facilities in Lutsk.
Points of attention
- USAID delivered two cogeneration units to SCU Lutskteplo to provide uninterrupted heat supply to approximately 20,000 residents in 114 multi-story residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in Lutsk.
- The operation of the cogeneration units is expected to save SCU Lutskteplo approximately UAH 20 million per heating season, contributing to significant cost savings.
- USAID also provided essential equipment to the local communal heating company in Lutsk to repair municipal energy infrastructure and maintain the operation of energy infrastructure facilities.
Provided by USAID, these units were commissioned in late February — and in late October 2024. Powered by natural gas, they enable the autonomous operation of two boiler houses of the communal utility. SCU Lutskteplo carried out several works to put the units into operation, including gasification and connection to heat and power networks, laying an overhead power line from the CGU to the central heat substation, preparing the groundworks, and installing a noise-absorbing screen.
According to experts, the operation of both units is expected to save the company approximately UAH 20 million during the heating season.
USAID ESP also provided materials to the local communal heating company in Lutsk to repair the municipal energy infrastructure and maintain the operation of energy infrastructure facilities.
This equipment is critical, especially in light of the recent Russian attacks on November 28th, which left 1 million Ukrainians heat and electricity. The cogeneration units provided by USAID helped provide heat and water to thousands of community residents in Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne oblast.