USAID is helping the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine improve its asset management system

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) spends the lion’s share of its resources on maintenance, repair, and operation of its extensive network of facilities. To modernize the existing asset management system, GTSOU, with support from USAID, has developed and already tested a mobile application for equipment maintenance and repair (EMR).

The first equipment maintenance and repair (EMR) teams of the Gas TSO of Ukraine have already tested the mobile application in action, so they had the opportunity to make sure that it is easy and convenient to use. The EMR application allows automating task planning and ensuring control over the performance of work at facilities.

Improving the asset management system, which GTSOU is implementing with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Energy Security Project (ESP), will enable the Operator not only to reduce operating costs but also to optimize time and material accounting processes, which will ultimately improve the quality of service and contribute to further uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

According to users of the mobile application — employees of equipment maintenance and repair teams — the convenience of the application is that it is a “one-stop solution” where they can not only view tasks and prepare for them by laying the optimal route to the facility but also report their arrival, indicate the materials used, the work performed and the time spent on them.

After completing the planned work, the team can upload a photo or video of the facility to the app and thereby confirm the status of the work performed.

The mobile EMR application developed with the support of the USAID Energy Security Project (ESP) makes it possible to reduce the number of emergency shutdowns and improve the quality of equipment repairs, as well as optimize reporting on the technical condition of facilities.