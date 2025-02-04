The fight for USAID. What's important to know about Trump's new decision

As of February 4, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) came under the control of the State Department. This occurred against the backdrop of a large-scale purge within the agency and calls from members of Donald Trump's team for its final destruction.

What's happening with USAID?

The head of US diplomacy, Marco Rubio, made an official statement on this matter.

According to the latter, it is he who will now serve as the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

What is important to understand is that this decision was made against the backdrop of Donald Trump's team's plans to eliminate the agency.

The new US Secretary of State publicly accused the agency of "violation of subordination," but did not explain what exactly was meant.

This will stop and this will be put to an end. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

By the way, recently, American businessman and member of Donald Trump's team, Elon Musk, called USAID a "criminal organization" and added that it was "time for it to die."

According to the billionaire, the American leader allegedly agrees with him and believes that the agency “needs to be closed.”

As mentioned earlier, the USAID headquarters in Washington has already been closed, and employees have received an email asking them to stay home.