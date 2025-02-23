The large-scale offensive of the Russian army is coming to an end, but there is one "but"
Ukraine
The large-scale offensive of the Russian army is coming to an end, but there is one "but"

Trump can influence the situation on the front
Source:  Forbes

The editorial staff of Forbes draws attention to the fact that the powerful and rapid offensive of the Russian invaders in Ukraine is coming to an end. However, the confrontation initiated by US President Donald Trump against Ukraine may play into the hands of Russia.

  • The potential cut-off of Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite communications by the Trump administration poses a serious risk to Ukraine's military coordination and control capabilities.
  • Analysts warn that the actions and threats of the US president could have detrimental effects on Ukraine's defense efforts and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump can influence the situation on the front

As recently reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, about 15,000 Russian soldiers were "neutralized" in the Pokrovsk area last month alone.

As for the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on this section of the front, they are much smaller.

What is important to understand is that in the Pokrov direction alone, 2,300 units of Russian equipment were destroyed, damaged, or captured, while Ukrainian losses amounted to only 700 units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

This indicates a ratio of more than three to one in favor of Ukraine.

It is clear that the offensive of the Russian army cannot last forever — especially with such insane losses — it has already begun to gradually choke.

However, analysts warn that the US president could ruin everything.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Trump's attempt to extract up to $500 billion in natural resources from Ukraine, the Trump administration began threatening to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite communications, a system critical for coordinating military units and controlling drones.

It is difficult to even predict what challenges Ukraine will face on the front if it is left without one of its main advantages.

Recently, few could have imagined that Trump would not only turn his back on Ukraine, but also openly threaten it, undermining its defense capabilities at a critical moment. However, it happened, the journalists emphasize.

