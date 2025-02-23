The head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to cynically claim that the fate of Ukraine's membership in the EU will be decided by him and his team.

Orban made a series of new scandalous statements

According to Putin's henchman, the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is nearing its end, so, he says, it is necessary to decide what will happen after it.

Orban also once again tried to justify the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, as well as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russians.

Why European and American liberals thought the Russians would stand aside is still a mystery. What is clear is that the experiment failed. Ukraine, or what is left of it, will once again become a buffer zone. It will not be a member of NATO, Viktor Orban cynically lied. Share

Against this background, the henchman of the Russian dictator once again decided to discuss the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

He shamelessly lied that the fate of Ukraine would depend on Hungary here.