Orban made a series of new scandalous statements
The head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to cynically claim that the fate of Ukraine's membership in the EU will be decided by him and his team.

  • Orban's statements highlight the complexities of international relations and the challenges Ukraine faces in pursuing its European integration goals.
  • The escalating tensions between Hungary and Ukraine underscore the broader political divisions within the EU and its impact on regional stability.

According to Putin's henchman, the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is nearing its end, so, he says, it is necessary to decide what will happen after it.

Orban also once again tried to justify the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, as well as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russians.

Why European and American liberals thought the Russians would stand aside is still a mystery. What is clear is that the experiment failed. Ukraine, or what is left of it, will once again become a buffer zone. It will not be a member of NATO, Viktor Orban cynically lied.

Against this background, the henchman of the Russian dictator once again decided to discuss the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

He shamelessly lied that the fate of Ukraine would depend on Hungary here.

Contrary to the will of Hungary and the Hungarians, Ukraine will never be a member of the European Union. Ukraine's accession will destroy Hungarian farmers, and not only them, but the entire Hungarian national economy.

