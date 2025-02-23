The head of the Hungarian government, Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to cynically claim that the fate of Ukraine's membership in the EU will be decided by him and his team.
Points of attention
- Orban's statements highlight the complexities of international relations and the challenges Ukraine faces in pursuing its European integration goals.
- The escalating tensions between Hungary and Ukraine underscore the broader political divisions within the EU and its impact on regional stability.
Orban made a series of new scandalous statements
According to Putin's henchman, the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is nearing its end, so, he says, it is necessary to decide what will happen after it.
Orban also once again tried to justify the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, as well as the genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Russians.
Against this background, the henchman of the Russian dictator once again decided to discuss the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.
He shamelessly lied that the fate of Ukraine would depend on Hungary here.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-