Trump has chosen only one way to end the war

Ukraine
Trump does not believe in a military victory for Ukraine or Russia
Source:  online.ua

According to Polish leader Andrzej Duda, new US President Donald Trump is considering only one option for ending Russia's war against Ukraine - negotiations.

  • Trump's stance does not anticipate a military victory for either Ukraine or Russia, underscoring the significance of diplomatic solutions.
  • Andrzej Duda asserts that the war in Ukraine must come to an end, with negotiations being the sole viable path towards resolution according to President Trump.

The details of the meeting between Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump were revealed by the press service of the Office of the President of Poland.

The official statement states that the meeting of heads of state, which took place in the United States on February 22, covered several topics at once:

  • security of Poland,

  • Polish-American relations,

  • strengthening the American presence in the country — both military and economic.

On Ukraine, I had a one-on-one conversation with President Donald Trump, where he told me what his agenda was, in very short words. He said he had to negotiate. And there is no other option, because that is the only way to end the war.

Andrzej Duda

Andrzej Duda

President of Poland

In addition, after meeting with the US president, the Polish leader began to claim that without American support, Ukraine would not survive the war.

He also added that "somehow this war must end."

