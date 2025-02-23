Trump, Macron and Starmer to hold secret talks on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump, Macron and Starmer to hold secret talks on Ukraine

Trump, Macron and Starmer to hold secret talks on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer will do everything possible to get US President Donald Trump to agree to a limited military role for the United States in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Macron and Starmer assert that the success of the mission hinges on the involvement of American peacekeepers and a combined force of British and French troops, naval, and air forces.
  • Stay tuned for the upcoming talks at the White House where Trump, Macron, and Starmer will discuss the intricate details of this significant decision.

What is known about the talks between Trump, Macron and Starmer?

What is important to understand is that the plan of London and Paris for a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine involves the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops.

However, the leaders of France and Britain believe that it can only succeed if American peacekeepers are involved.

Macron and Starmer believe that it is British and French troops, along with naval and air forces, that will form the basis of the so-called deterrent force.

They will not be deployed along the front lines in Ukraine, but rather tasked with protecting vital infrastructure, cities and ports, including in the Black Sea. Drones and satellites will monitor the front lines to determine whether Russia is respecting the ceasefire.

Soon, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer will hold talks at the White House to discuss all the important nuances of such a decision.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Finnish President points out red lines regarding Ukraine
Stubb addressed European leaders
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. Ukrainians abroad join the large-scale Stand with Ukraine campaign
The time has come. Ukrainians abroad join the large-scale Stand with Ukraine campaign
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war. Trump again chose a new deadline
Trump still believes in a quick end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?