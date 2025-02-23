Trump, Macron and Starmer to hold secret talks on Ukraine

French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer will do everything possible to get US President Donald Trump to agree to a limited military role for the United States in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

What is known about the talks between Trump, Macron and Starmer?

What is important to understand is that the plan of London and Paris for a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine involves the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops.

However, the leaders of France and Britain believe that it can only succeed if American peacekeepers are involved.

Macron and Starmer believe that it is British and French troops, along with naval and air forces, that will form the basis of the so-called deterrent force.

They will not be deployed along the front lines in Ukraine, but rather tasked with protecting vital infrastructure, cities and ports, including in the Black Sea. Drones and satellites will monitor the front lines to determine whether Russia is respecting the ceasefire. Share

Soon, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer will hold talks at the White House to discuss all the important nuances of such a decision.