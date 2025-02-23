Trump, Macron and Starmer to hold secret talks on Ukraine

French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer will do everything possible to get US President Donald Trump to agree to a limited military role for the United States in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Macron and Starmer assert that the success of the mission hinges on the involvement of American peacekeepers and a combined force of British and French troops, naval, and air forces.
- Stay tuned for the upcoming talks at the White House where Trump, Macron, and Starmer will discuss the intricate details of this significant decision.
What is known about the talks between Trump, Macron and Starmer?
What is important to understand is that the plan of London and Paris for a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine involves the deployment of up to 30,000 European troops.
However, the leaders of France and Britain believe that it can only succeed if American peacekeepers are involved.
Macron and Starmer believe that it is British and French troops, along with naval and air forces, that will form the basis of the so-called deterrent force.
Soon, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer will hold talks at the White House to discuss all the important nuances of such a decision.
More on the topic
