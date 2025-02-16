Finnish President points out red lines regarding Ukraine

According to the head of Finland, Alexander Stubb, there are red lines within the framework of peace negotiations on Ukraine that European leaders should insist on. He made this statement during a public discussion with colleagues.

Stubb addressed European leaders

According to the politician, the prospects of Ukraine joining NATO should never be written off. He developed this idea using the Finnish example.

The President of Finland explained why statements of support for Ukraine refer to three pillars that require absolute guarantees: independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

In World War II, Finland retained its sovereignty, but lost (for a while — ed.) sovereignty over the choice of foreign policy alliances that we could enter into, and lost 10% of its territory. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

The politician drew attention to the fact that there are two red lines about which there can be no discussion — these are Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO.

He also recalled that Kyiv is already holding accession negotiations, and Ukrainians want to become Europeans, not Russians.

And at some stage, Ukraine will be in NATO, predicts Alexander Stubb. Share

According to him, rapid accession to the Alliance does not seem possible at the moment, but this should change over time.