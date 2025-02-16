The Russian army may change the priority of the offensive at the front

According to American analysts, the Russian command may prioritize an offensive on Konstantinovka in the spring and summer of 2025. This could slow down the advance of the Russian army in the Pokrovskoye direction.
Points of attention
- The capture of Pokrovsk was an important operational objective for Russian forces in the Donetsk region.
- However, the redeployment of forces to the Konstantinovka direction indicates a possible change in the enemy's plans.
ISW analyzed the situation on the front
The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the advance of Russian troops south and southwest of Pokrovsk has slowed down over the past two weeks.
What is important to understand is that the capture of Pokrovsk has been the main operational goal of the Russian army in the Donetsk region since February 2024.
According to American analysts, the redeployment of significant Russian forces to the Konstantinovka direction indicates that the Russian military command may have identified an offensive on Konstantinovka as a priority task for the spring and summer of 2025.
By the way, February 15 was the hardest day on the front in 2025. So, over the past 24 hours, there were 250 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
