Zelensky assessed Ukraine's chances of success after conversation with Trump

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun working with US leader Donald Trump's team. He stressed that "success is possible."

Zelenskyy hopes for progress in ending the war

We have begun working with President Trump's team and already feel that success is possible. America is now seen in the world as a force that can not only stop war, but also help ensure a secure peace after war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he had a really good phone conversation with Donald Trump on the eve of the Munich Conference.

In addition, Zelensky recalled a meaningful meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Ukraine soon. He will carefully study the situation and look for ways for the US president to make strong and truly peace-making decisions.

Our teams are working very carefully and meticulously on a special agreement between our countries that will surely strengthen America and Ukraine. We want it to be a success, exactly as we agreed. Share

In addition, the head of state announced "good meetings" with US senators and members of the House of Representatives.