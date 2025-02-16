Zelensky assessed Ukraine's chances of success after conversation with Trump

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun working with US leader Donald Trump's team. He stressed that "success is possible."
- The arrival in Kyiv of Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia is an important step in finding ways to end the war.
- The Ukrainian leader said he had "good meetings" with US senators and members of the House of Representatives.
Zelenskyy hopes for progress in ending the war
According to the head of state, he had a really good phone conversation with Donald Trump on the eve of the Munich Conference.
In addition, Zelensky recalled a meaningful meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio.
Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Ukraine soon. He will carefully study the situation and look for ways for the US president to make strong and truly peace-making decisions.
