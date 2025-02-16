Zelensky assessed Ukraine's chances of success after conversation with Trump
Zelensky assessed Ukraine's chances of success after conversation with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy hopes for progress in ending the war
According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun working with US leader Donald Trump's team. He stressed that "success is possible."

Points of attention

  • The arrival in Kyiv of Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia is an important step in finding ways to end the war.
  • The Ukrainian leader said he had "good meetings" with US senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Zelenskyy hopes for progress in ending the war

We have begun working with President Trump's team and already feel that success is possible. America is now seen in the world as a force that can not only stop war, but also help ensure a secure peace after war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he had a really good phone conversation with Donald Trump on the eve of the Munich Conference.

In addition, Zelensky recalled a meaningful meeting with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will arrive in Ukraine soon. He will carefully study the situation and look for ways for the US president to make strong and truly peace-making decisions.

Our teams are working very carefully and meticulously on a special agreement between our countries that will surely strengthen America and Ukraine. We want it to be a success, exactly as we agreed.

In addition, the head of state announced "good meetings" with US senators and members of the House of Representatives.

