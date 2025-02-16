The hardest day in 2025. How events develop on the battlefield

The team of the DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that February 15 was the hardest day on the front in 2025. Thus, over the past 24 hours, 250 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

What's happening at the front on February 15-16

Today was the hardest day of 2025 at the front — 250 combat clashes since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian analysts emphasize.

At around 11:00 p.m., the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the day on February 15, there have been at least 250 enemy attacks.

These are not yet final figures, they will be accurate at 8 a.m., but this already indicates an extremely significant intensity of the enemy's actions, the official report said.

Photo: DeepState

The enemy attacked most actively in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Velikonovosil directions.

On the morning of February 16, the General Staff clarified that 261 combat clashes had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 88 CABs. In addition, it carried out over four thousand attacks, 211 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,385 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The following settlements were hit by the enemy: Ivolzhanske, Kyyanytsia, Dovga Balka, Krasne Pershe, Nova Balka, Pokrovsk, Alekseevka, Rozlyv, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopany.