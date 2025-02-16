The team of the DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that February 15 was the hardest day on the front in 2025. Thus, over the past 24 hours, 250 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
Points of attention
- Over four thousand attacks were carried out by the enemy, targeting various settlements like Pokrovsk, Alekseevka, Rozlyv, and more, showcasing the widespread nature of the conflict.
- The situation on the battlefield intensified on February 16, with a total of 261 combat clashes recorded, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian defenders against the Russian invaders.
What's happening at the front on February 15-16
At around 11:00 p.m., the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the day on February 15, there have been at least 250 enemy attacks.
The enemy attacked most actively in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Velikonovosil directions.
On the morning of February 16, the General Staff clarified that 261 combat clashes had been recorded over the past 24 hours.
The following settlements were hit by the enemy: Ivolzhanske, Kyyanytsia, Dovga Balka, Krasne Pershe, Nova Balka, Pokrovsk, Alekseevka, Rozlyv, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopany.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-