The hardest day in 2025. How events develop on the battlefield
Ukraine
What's happening at the front on February 15-16
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

The team of the DeepState analytical project draws attention to the fact that February 15 was the hardest day on the front in 2025. Thus, over the past 24 hours, 250 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

Points of attention

  • Over four thousand attacks were carried out by the enemy, targeting various settlements like Pokrovsk, Alekseevka, Rozlyv, and more, showcasing the widespread nature of the conflict.
  • The situation on the battlefield intensified on February 16, with a total of 261 combat clashes recorded, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by Ukrainian defenders against the Russian invaders.

What's happening at the front on February 15-16

Today was the hardest day of 2025 at the front — 250 combat clashes since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian analysts emphasize.

At around 11:00 p.m., the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the day on February 15, there have been at least 250 enemy attacks.

These are not yet final figures, they will be accurate at 8 a.m., but this already indicates an extremely significant intensity of the enemy's actions, the official report said.

Photo: DeepState

The enemy attacked most actively in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, and Velikonovosil directions.

On the morning of February 16, the General Staff clarified that 261 combat clashes had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 59 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 88 CABs. In addition, it carried out over four thousand attacks, 211 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,385 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The following settlements were hit by the enemy: Ivolzhanske, Kyyanytsia, Dovga Balka, Krasne Pershe, Nova Balka, Pokrovsk, Alekseevka, Rozlyv, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopany.

Ukraine
The situation at the front is changing dramatically — what is happening
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 16, 2025:
Ukraine
Air defense forces destroy 95 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 16 — first details
Politics
What victory in war will look like — Kellogg addressed Ukrainians
Kellogg addressed the Ukrainians

