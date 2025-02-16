Air defense forces destroy 95 drones during new Russian attack

At night, the Russian invaders launched an air attack on Ukraine, using 143 attack drones. Most of them were shot down or neutralized thanks to the coordinated work of the Air Defense Forces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 16 — first details

A new Russian air attack began at 9:00 PM on February 15.

The Russian army carried out the attack with 143 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Bryansk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation. and two ballistic missiles (in the Odessa region) from the occupied Crimea.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 95 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 46 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions have again come under Russian attack.