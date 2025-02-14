The US may send troops to Ukraine — when will it happen

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the deployment of US troops to Ukraine is a very real scenario. The United States could make such a decision if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin begins to disrupt the negotiation process to end the war.
Points of attention
- The US is ready for decisive action and may apply a powerful sanctions blow against Russia if the situation in Ukraine worsens.
- The possibility of deploying American troops to Ukrainian territory is already being discussed in the White House.
The US is ready for decisive action
According to De Vance, Donald Trump's team will deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia and may even send troops into Ukraine if Putin does not agree to a peace agreement that would guarantee Kyiv's long-term independence.
The US Vice President made it clear that the American leader "is not going to go into the meeting (with Putin — ed.) with his eyes closed."
What is important to understand is that on February 13, Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Saudi Arabia, during which they would discuss ways to end the war.
