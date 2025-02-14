The US may send troops to Ukraine — when will it happen

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the deployment of US troops to Ukraine is a very real scenario. The United States could make such a decision if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin begins to disrupt the negotiation process to end the war.

The US is ready for decisive action

According to De Vance, Donald Trump's team will deal a powerful sanctions blow to Russia and may even send troops into Ukraine if Putin does not agree to a peace agreement that would guarantee Kyiv's long-term independence.

Vance said that the option of sending US troops into Ukraine if Moscow is unable to negotiate in good faith remains "on the table," and spoke much more harshly than Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who suggested on Wednesday that the US would not send troops. Share

The US Vice President made it clear that the American leader "is not going to go into the meeting (with Putin — ed.) with his eyes closed."

He'll say, 'Everything's on the table, let's make a deal,'" Vance explained. Share

What is important to understand is that on February 13, Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Saudi Arabia, during which they would discuss ways to end the war.