Trump announced talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that he has agreed to a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Saudi Arabia, during which they will discuss ways to end the war being waged by Russia.
Trump promises important meeting to end war
According to the US President, the talks will take place soon, as they are scheduled for next week.
During a press conference in the Oval Office, Donald Trump emphasized that the meeting in Saudi Arabia does not involve his personal participation.
What is important to understand is that neither Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky nor Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will join it this time.
However, high-ranking officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will be present during the negotiations.
As is known, on February 12, Donald Trump had telephone conversations with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
