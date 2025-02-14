Trump announced talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump announced talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia

The White House
Trump promises important meeting to end war
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that he has agreed to a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Saudi Arabia, during which they will discuss ways to end the war being waged by Russia.

Points of attention

  • President Trump has agreed to a significant meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the war.
  • The meeting, scheduled for next week, will not include the presidents of the countries but will involve high-ranking officials from each nation.
  • This meeting marks an important step towards achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with the aim of putting an end to the ongoing war.
  • President Trump emphasized the significance of the talks in Saudi Arabia during a press conference, where he stated his hopes for a positive outcome.
  • Although Trump, Zelensky, and Putin will not be present, the involvement of senior officials from all nations underscores the seriousness and importance of the upcoming negotiations.

Trump promises important meeting to end war

According to the US President, the talks will take place soon, as they are scheduled for next week.

During a press conference in the Oval Office, Donald Trump emphasized that the meeting in Saudi Arabia does not involve his personal participation.

What is important to understand is that neither Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky nor Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will join it this time.

However, high-ranking officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will be present during the negotiations.

There will be a meeting in Munich tomorrow, then next week. The meeting in Saudi Arabia, not with me or Putin, but with senior officials, and Ukraine will also be part of that meeting, and we will see if we can put an end to this terrible war.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As is known, on February 12, Donald Trump had telephone conversations with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a big mistake regarding Russia. Why it is dangerous for Ukraine
Trump did not calculate all the steps to maximize pressure on Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Best Friend. Who is Megan Mobbs and how is she connected to Trump?
Kellogg's daughter has been helping Ukraine in every way for many years in a row
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made another secret decision regarding Ukraine and Russia
Trump is increasingly active in ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?