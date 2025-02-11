The Washington Post draws attention to the fact that the daughter of the US special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, has been heading the RT Weatherman Foundation, a charitable foundation that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, for many years.
Points of attention
- The Mobbs Foundation coordinates the delivery of medical aid to Ukrainian hospitals and the evacuation of wounded American soldiers.
- Megan Mobbs harshly criticized the Joe Biden administration for its lack of aid to Ukraine.
Kellogg's daughter has been helping Ukraine in every way for many years in a row
According to American journalists, there is no better "friend of Ukraine" than Mobbs.
Despite this, as the editorial board notes, there are no guarantees that a member of Trump's team will always agree with his daughter, and vice versa.
Moreover, it is indicated that Megan Mobbs' team is helping to evacuate wounded American volunteers fighting in Ukraine, and is also actively engaged in the repatriation of the bodies of deceased American soldiers.
What is important to understand is that it was the RT Weatherman Foundation that coordinated and sponsored Kellogg's trip to Ukraine in January 2023.
As is known, he later spoke before the US Senate and stated that Ukraine should be given the opportunity to defeat the Russian army, since "only this can force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table."
Amid recent events, Megan Mobbs also harshly criticized the Joe Biden administration, which, in her opinion, did not do enough to help Ukraine.
