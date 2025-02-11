The Washington Post draws attention to the fact that the daughter of the US special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, Megan Mobbs, has been heading the RT Weatherman Foundation, a charitable foundation that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, for many years.

Kellogg's daughter has been helping Ukraine in every way for many years in a row

According to American journalists, there is no better "friend of Ukraine" than Mobbs.

Despite this, as the editorial board notes, there are no guarantees that a member of Trump's team will always agree with his daughter, and vice versa.

The Mobbs Foundation has created and operates a logistics center on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, from where more than 10,000 pallets of medicines, medical supplies, and other aid have already been delivered to over 70 Ukrainian hospitals and humanitarian organizations. Share

Megan Mobbs (Photo: Instagram mobbs_mentality)

Moreover, it is indicated that Megan Mobbs' team is helping to evacuate wounded American volunteers fighting in Ukraine, and is also actively engaged in the repatriation of the bodies of deceased American soldiers.

What is important to understand is that it was the RT Weatherman Foundation that coordinated and sponsored Kellogg's trip to Ukraine in January 2023.

As is known, he later spoke before the US Senate and stated that Ukraine should be given the opportunity to defeat the Russian army, since "only this can force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table."