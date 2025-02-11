US President Donald Trump suggested that the war being waged by Russia could end in defeat and the occupation of Ukraine. However, the head of the White House assured that any development of events would not prevent him from returning American money that was invested in the defense of Ukraine.

Trump revealed his main goal

According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukraine "essentially agreed" to transfer rare earth minerals to the United States as payment for military assistance.

Donald Trump drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has extremely valuable land in terms of rare earths (minerals), oil and gas, and other minerals.

I want our money to be protected because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars (in Ukraine — ed.) Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, his country should have access to Ukraine's natural resources regardless of the outcome of the war.

"They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, they may not be Russian someday. But we're going to have all this money in (Ukraine), and I'm saying, I want it back," Donald Trump cynically declared. Share

He officially confirmed that he wants to obtain rare earth minerals worth the equivalent of approximately $500 billion.