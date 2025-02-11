US President Donald Trump suggested that the war being waged by Russia could end in defeat and the occupation of Ukraine. However, the head of the White House assured that any development of events would not prevent him from returning American money that was invested in the defense of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump has indicated that he wants to return all American investments in Ukraine's defense, even in the event of its occupation.
- The US President plans to acquire rare earth minerals worth the equivalent of approximately $500 billion.
Trump revealed his main goal
According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukraine "essentially agreed" to transfer rare earth minerals to the United States as payment for military assistance.
Donald Trump drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has extremely valuable land in terms of rare earths (minerals), oil and gas, and other minerals.
According to the head of the White House, his country should have access to Ukraine's natural resources regardless of the outcome of the war.
He officially confirmed that he wants to obtain rare earth minerals worth the equivalent of approximately $500 billion.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-