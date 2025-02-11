"They could be Russian." Trump made a scandalous statement about Ukraine
"They could be Russian." Trump made a scandalous statement about Ukraine

Source:  The New York Post

US President Donald Trump suggested that the war being waged by Russia could end in defeat and the occupation of Ukraine. However, the head of the White House assured that any development of events would not prevent him from returning American money that was invested in the defense of Ukraine.

  • Trump has indicated that he wants to return all American investments in Ukraine's defense, even in the event of its occupation.
  • The US President plans to acquire rare earth minerals worth the equivalent of approximately $500 billion.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukraine "essentially agreed" to transfer rare earth minerals to the United States as payment for military assistance.

Donald Trump drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has extremely valuable land in terms of rare earths (minerals), oil and gas, and other minerals.

I want our money to be protected because we spend hundreds of billions of dollars (in Ukraine — ed.)

According to the head of the White House, his country should have access to Ukraine's natural resources regardless of the outcome of the war.

"They may make a deal. They may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, they may not be Russian someday. But we're going to have all this money in (Ukraine), and I'm saying, I want it back," Donald Trump cynically declared.

He officially confirmed that he wants to obtain rare earth minerals worth the equivalent of approximately $500 billion.

