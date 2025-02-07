The Hill has concluded that US leader Donald Trump has enough leverage to end the war waged by Russia with a victory for Ukraine. The thing is that Kyiv is willing to pay a really high price for it.

Trump wants Ukraine to win because it is beneficial for him and the US

American analysts believe that if the new head of the White House can achieve a total defeat of Russia on the battlefield, the US and Europe will receive all of Ukraine's minerals.

Otherwise, Washington and Brussels will receive only part of them.

Now it's Trump's war — win or lose — not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world, the editorial board emphasizes. Share

Journalists point out that Ukraine has already demonstrated a willingness to pay the highest price to ensure its survival as a nation free from Russian oppression and future repressive rule.