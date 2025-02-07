Now it's Trump's war. Why the US president is interested in Ukraine's victory
Category
Politics
Publication date

Now it's Trump's war. Why the US president is interested in Ukraine's victory

Trump wants Ukraine to win because it is beneficial for him and the US
Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

The Hill has concluded that US leader Donald Trump has enough leverage to end the war waged by Russia with a victory for Ukraine. The thing is that Kyiv is willing to pay a really high price for it.

Points of attention

  • Russia's defeat could provide the US and Europe with access to Ukrainian minerals.
  • The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is taking on global significance, and victory or defeat will have an impact on the entire world.

Trump wants Ukraine to win because it is beneficial for him and the US

American analysts believe that if the new head of the White House can achieve a total defeat of Russia on the battlefield, the US and Europe will receive all of Ukraine's minerals.

Otherwise, Washington and Brussels will receive only part of them.

Now it's Trump's war — win or lose — not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world, the editorial board emphasizes.

Journalists point out that Ukraine has already demonstrated a willingness to pay the highest price to ensure its survival as a nation free from Russian oppression and future repressive rule.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already been killed and injured... Entire cities the size of Denver, including Mariupol..., have been destroyed by Russian bombing, in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions, The Hill notes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Biden Couldn't Stop Putin — Kellogg's Explanation
Trump team continues to criticize Biden
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Bad Future. What Russia Will Face After the War
Russia's economy will not be able to withstand Western pressure
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has revealed Russia's key strategy in the war against Ukraine
Russia cannot be stopped at the front alone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?