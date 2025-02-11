Zelenskyy and Trump's talks. What Ukraine should prepare for

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days. In addition, Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will soon visit Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Key figures such as Keith Kellogg, Marco Rubio, and others from the US administration are actively involved in preparing for the negotiations
- The US administration is pushing for a quick end to the war in Ukraine, while Zelensky seeks concrete security commitments to prevent future conflicts.
- The upcoming talks in Munich will be crucial in shaping the dialogue between the US and Ukraine, with potential implications for regional security and stability.
Zelensky and Trump are preparing for negotiations
It is known that the American leader will send Keith Kellogg, US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to Munich, where the security conference will take place.
According to Kellogg, after returning from Munich, he and other members of the American delegation will present to Trump various scenarios for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, Donald Trump insists on a quick end to the war, while Zelensky calls for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine:
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-