Zelenskyy and Trump's talks. What Ukraine should prepare for

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he will hold a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days. In addition, Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will soon visit Kyiv.

Zelensky and Trump are preparing for negotiations

It is known that the American leader will send Keith Kellogg, US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to Munich, where the security conference will take place.

According to Kellogg, after returning from Munich, he and other members of the American delegation will present to Trump various scenarios for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Knowing how the process works, it would probably be better for Zelenskyy if we all met together and discussed this as a group. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Donald Trump insists on a quick end to the war, while Zelensky calls for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine: