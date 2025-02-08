Trump made a big mistake regarding Russia. Why it is dangerous for Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump immediately refused to discuss Ukraine's accession to NATO, even though he could have used the issue during full-fledged negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a major "negotiating mistake" by the White House.
Points of attention
- Ukraine must actively fight for NATO membership.
- Postponing the discussion of Ukraine's accession to NATO has already led to a loss of leverage in negotiations with Russia.
Trump did not calculate all the steps to maximize pressure on Russia
According to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine must fight to the last for its membership in the Alliance, since politics is the art of the possible.
That is why, according to the Ukrainian diplomat, Trump and his team made a big "negotiating mistake" by immediately declaring that Ukraine's accession to NATO would have to be postponed.
According to Dmytro Kuleba, even if a decision had been made to remove the NATO topic from the discussion, at least it could have been "sold" to Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-