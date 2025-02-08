The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, it makes no sense to discuss the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine yet, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine can still return all the territories occupied by Russia.

Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory

Journalists asked the German Chancellor whether Germany plans to participate in the deployment of peacekeeping forces to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of the war.

Olaf Scholz stressed that he considers such debates "inappropriate and premature."

I consider such debates inappropriate and premature. After all, it means that we assume that Ukraine will not get back part of its territory from Russia. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

The German politician once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that nothing should be decided without the participation of Ukrainians.

First, the war must end and real negotiations must take place, not a dictated peace. Only then can we see what future security guarantees for Ukraine might look like. Share

According to the German Chancellor, in any case, Ukraine will have an army "which it will not be able to maintain solely with its own financial resources."