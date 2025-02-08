The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, it makes no sense to discuss the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine yet, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine can still return all the territories occupied by Russia.
Points of attention
- Scholz emphasizes that any decisions about peace and security in Ukraine should be made only after the war is over.
- The position of the German Chancellor reflects his confidence in Ukraine's victory and the return of all its lands.
Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory
Journalists asked the German Chancellor whether Germany plans to participate in the deployment of peacekeeping forces to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of the war.
Olaf Scholz stressed that he considers such debates "inappropriate and premature."
The German politician once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that nothing should be decided without the participation of Ukrainians.
According to the German Chancellor, in any case, Ukraine will have an army "which it will not be able to maintain solely with its own financial resources."
That's when Germany and other allies of Kyiv will come to the rescue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-