The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position
Category
Politics
Publication date

The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position

Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory
Читати українською
Source:  RND

According to German leader Olaf Scholz, it makes no sense to discuss the idea of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine yet, because the Armed Forces of Ukraine can still return all the territories occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Scholz emphasizes that any decisions about peace and security in Ukraine should be made only after the war is over.
  • The position of the German Chancellor reflects his confidence in Ukraine's victory and the return of all its lands.

Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory

Journalists asked the German Chancellor whether Germany plans to participate in the deployment of peacekeeping forces to maintain peace in Ukraine after the end of the war.

Olaf Scholz stressed that he considers such debates "inappropriate and premature."

I consider such debates inappropriate and premature. After all, it means that we assume that Ukraine will not get back part of its territory from Russia.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

The German politician once again drew the attention of the international community to the fact that nothing should be decided without the participation of Ukrainians.

First, the war must end and real negotiations must take place, not a dictated peace. Only then can we see what future security guarantees for Ukraine might look like.

According to the German Chancellor, in any case, Ukraine will have an army "which it will not be able to maintain solely with its own financial resources."

That's when Germany and other allies of Kyiv will come to the rescue.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Blocking aid to Ukraine. Scholz responds to accusations for the first time
Scholz explained his new scandalous decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Absolutely unacceptable. Scholz publicly put Elon Musk in his place
Scholz is unhappy with Musk's antics
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very selfish." Scholz harshly criticized Trump's offer to Ukraine
Scholz stood up for Ukraine amid Trump's statements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?