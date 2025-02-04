"Very selfish." Scholz harshly criticized Trump's offer to Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz does not hide that he considers the new proposal to Kyiv from US President Donald Trump a bad idea that will harm the interests and future of the Ukrainian people.

Scholz stood up for Ukraine amid Trump's statements

What is important to understand is that on February 3, US President Donald Trump announced that he wants to sign an agreement with Ukraine to obtain rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for the supply of American weapons to Kyiv.

The German Chancellor immediately reacted to this idea. According to the latter, "it would be very selfish and self-centered" to use the money received to finance defense support.

We should use these resources of the country (Ukraine — ed.) to finance everything that will be needed after the war. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, the German leader reminded Donald Trump and the entire international community that in the future, Ukraine will need a strong army, as well as funding for the country's reconstruction.

Olaf Scholz emphasized that these are difficult tasks, as the country has found itself in ruins due to constant attacks by Russian invaders.