Ending the war in 100 days. Trump's action plan revealed

Within 100 days, it should become clear what stage the process of ending Russia's war against Ukraine is at - a truce or a lasting peace. This was stated by US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and the Russian Federation, Keith Kellogg.

Trump's team claims it has a solid plan

Keith Kellogg draws attention to the fact that ending the war in Ukraine is in the interests of the entire world, including the United States.

According to Trump's special representative, he hopes to make progress in the near future.

I think we have a good, solid plan to move forward, to start talking and working on this. I would like to say that it's months, not years. I would like to believe that we can achieve something in the short term... I would like to determine in 100 days where we are: either at the stage of a ceasefire or a lasting peace. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

As Kellogg noted, unlike Afghanistan, where the process dragged on for 4 years, there should be a "short-term solution for both sides" in the issue of the war in Ukraine.

The US President's special representative once again reminded that this is beneficial not only for the United States, but also for the entire world.

Trump will put pressure not only on Russia

According to Keith Kellogg, the new head of the White House knows exactly where to apply pressure.

Moreover, he began to claim that Donald Trump "will create a lever of pressure on both Ukrainians and Russians."

However, he did not explain why the US president would put pressure on the victim of aggression, Ukraine.

Journalists asked Kellogg what the Trump team's policy would be regarding tightening sanctions against Russia and maintaining arms supplies to Ukraine.

This will be up to the US President. But I am sure he understands where pressure needs to be applied and where not. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia

He reiterated that the American leader is "a great negotiator and knows how to use it."