American leader Donald Trump believes that after negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they can do "something significant" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump prepares for talks with Putin

The new White House chief of staff has officially confirmed that he and members of his team have already held "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the US president believes that together with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin, they can take "significant" measures to end the ongoing war.

According to the Republican leader, this could happen soon.

We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be significant. We want to end that war. That war would have not started if I was president. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader did not specify who exactly in the White House is conducting a dialogue with Moscow, but assured that both sides are "already talking."

Journalists asked Trump if he had already spoken directly with Putin.

"I don't want to say that," he replied. Share

How Zelensky assesses Trump's statements and decisions

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he highly appreciates the position of new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and deterring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the head of state, he considers the rhetoric of the new head of the White House "fair and honest."

This is exactly what Putin fears. He doesn't want a strong Trump supporting Ukraine, because that would be a strong Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Ukrainian leader recalled that during the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to regain control of half of the temporarily occupied territories.