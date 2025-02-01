Trump announces something "significant" after talks with Putin

American leader Donald Trump believes that after negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they can do "something significant" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump confirmed that Washington's negotiations with Moscow are already underway.
- The US president declined to say whether he spoke directly with Putin.
- Zelensky highly praised Trump's approach to ending the war.
Trump prepares for talks with Putin
The new White House chief of staff has officially confirmed that he and members of his team have already held "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war against Ukraine.
Moreover, the US president believes that together with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin, they can take "significant" measures to end the ongoing war.
According to the Republican leader, this could happen soon.
The American leader did not specify who exactly in the White House is conducting a dialogue with Moscow, but assured that both sides are "already talking."
Journalists asked Trump if he had already spoken directly with Putin.
How Zelensky assesses Trump's statements and decisions
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that he highly appreciates the position of new US President Donald Trump regarding ending Russia's war against Ukraine and deterring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to the head of state, he considers the rhetoric of the new head of the White House "fair and honest."
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Ukrainian leader recalled that during the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to regain control of half of the temporarily occupied territories.
