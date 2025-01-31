Bloomberg's editorial team points out that the new split in Europe could provide a chance for respite for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, against this backdrop, he could sway American leader Donald Trump to his side.
Points of attention
- Support for Ukraine from some European countries is beginning to weaken.
- Putin believes he can survive the sanctions pressure from new US President Donald Trump.
What's happening in Europe?
As journalists note, support for Ukraine from the leaders of Central and Eastern Europe is gradually weakening.
Moreover, Slovakia, Austria, Bulgaria, and Croatia are increasingly criticizing sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine.
Also, the world was recently shocked by the scandalous statement of the right-wing favorite for the post of president of Romania, who called Ukraine a "fictional state" that would be split because "the war was lost."
What is Donald Trump doing here?
Journalists believe that the split in Europe could play into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
As of today, the Kremlin is hoping that it will be able to survive the sanctions pressure of the new US President Donald Trump.
As is known, the latter threatened Russia with increased sanctions if it does not conclude a peace "agreement" to end the war against Ukraine.
They point out that the split in European unity at a critical moment could give Putin "political respite" to try to "settle" the war on the battlefield.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-