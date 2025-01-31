Bloomberg's editorial team points out that the new split in Europe could provide a chance for respite for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, against this backdrop, he could sway American leader Donald Trump to his side.

What's happening in Europe?

As journalists note, support for Ukraine from the leaders of Central and Eastern Europe is gradually weakening.

Moreover, Slovakia, Austria, Bulgaria, and Croatia are increasingly criticizing sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine.

Also, the world was recently shocked by the scandalous statement of the right-wing favorite for the post of president of Romania, who called Ukraine a "fictional state" that would be split because "the war was lost."

Even in Germany, the so-called firewall set up by the main parties against cooperation with the strongly pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD) was breached over migration policy ahead of next month's election, in which the far-right party came in second place. Share

What is Donald Trump doing here?

Journalists believe that the split in Europe could play into the hands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As of today, the Kremlin is hoping that it will be able to survive the sanctions pressure of the new US President Donald Trump.

As is known, the latter threatened Russia with increased sanctions if it does not conclude a peace "agreement" to end the war against Ukraine.

All this could help Putin distract Trump and achieve more favorable settlement terms for Russia, the journalists note. Share

They point out that the split in European unity at a critical moment could give Putin "political respite" to try to "settle" the war on the battlefield.