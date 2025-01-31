The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, emphasized that the new US President Donald Trump is truly determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but that is not all.

Trump is serious

According to Kallas, not only the European Union, but also the new head of the White House want to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, not a temporary truce.

This is how she commented on the first official negotiations with State Department Secretary Marco Rubio.

The European Union representative noted that the United States and the EU are convinced of the need to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to bring the war to an end.

According to Kallas, Trump's latest statements are a positive signal, as the US president is already trying to persuade the Kremlin to engage in peace talks.

It was Russia that started this war. And Russia can end it by stopping bombing civilians and civilian infrastructure, and by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine. So we have to put pressure on them. President Trump has made very strong statements about Putin. So I think we have a similar vision of the situation. Cass Callas High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Anonymous sources told The Independent recently that US President Donald Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.

According to insiders, fears that the American leader may abandon support for Ukraine and make painful compromises for the country are false.

Those who are concerned about Ukraine should pay attention to the presence of Arakhamia (leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia — ed.) at the inauguration. This is a very important step that shows Donald Trump's intention to provide Ukraine with a good deal at the end of this process. This should calm nerves. Share

As journalists managed to find out, the head of the White House is really serious about ending the war.