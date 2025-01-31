EU announces positive signal from Trump regarding Ukraine

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, emphasized that the new US President Donald Trump is truly determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but that is not all.
Points of attention
- The EU and the US want to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine.
- Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.
Trump is serious
According to Kallas, not only the European Union, but also the new head of the White House want to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine, not a temporary truce.
This is how she commented on the first official negotiations with State Department Secretary Marco Rubio.
The European Union representative noted that the United States and the EU are convinced of the need to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to bring the war to an end.
According to Kallas, Trump's latest statements are a positive signal, as the US president is already trying to persuade the Kremlin to engage in peace talks.
Trump has chosen a new deadline to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Anonymous sources told The Independent recently that US President Donald Trump plans to stop Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by the spring of 2025.
According to insiders, fears that the American leader may abandon support for Ukraine and make painful compromises for the country are false.
As journalists managed to find out, the head of the White House is really serious about ending the war.
More on the topic
