End of the war. Czech Republic warns of new Putin trap
Category
Politics
Publication date

End of the war. Czech Republic warns of new Putin trap

What is Putin seeking?
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has drawn attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to push his demands to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The diplomat believes that this is another trap set by the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • It is extremely important to force Putin to accept Zelensky for negotiations as the president of a sovereign nation.
  • The Russian dictator admitted that he cannot defeat Ukraine as long as the West helps it.

What is Putin seeking?

As the head of Czech diplomacy notes, official Moscow is doing everything possible to impose on the international community the idea of the illegitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

We must force Putin to accept Zelensky for negotiations as the president of a sovereign nation. This should be one of our conditions for negotiations.

Jan Lipawsky

Jan Lipawsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

The Czech diplomat added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, his Foreign Minister Lavrov and some propagandists say they do not want to negotiate with Ukraine.

The Kremlin claims that it is ready for negotiations with Washington and Berlin, but not with Kyiv.

According to Lipavsky, this is precisely the trap that Putin is trying to set for Ukraine and its allies.

"They want us to believe that the Ukrainian authorities are not capable of negotiating. We must not fall into this trap," the diplomat emphasized.

Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West

Recently, the Russian dictator began cynically lying that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could have ended as early as 2022.

Putin claims that he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.

"Get out of there, and that's it. That's the end of it, there will be no more fighting," Putin recalls, clearly forgetting about the then-current demands for "demilitarization," "denazification," and the neutral status of Ukraine.

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to assure Russians that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.

"If the money and, broadly speaking, the ammunition stop, it will all be over in a month, a month and a half, or two," Putin lies.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement
Is Russia ready for a large-scale breakthrough on the front — NATO statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain
Putin is trying to outsmart Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
State Department Secretary Rubio voiced Russia and Ukraine's demands to end the war
Rubio made a new statement about ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?