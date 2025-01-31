Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has drawn attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to push his demands to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The diplomat believes that this is another trap set by the Kremlin.

What is Putin seeking?

As the head of Czech diplomacy notes, official Moscow is doing everything possible to impose on the international community the idea of the illegitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

We must force Putin to accept Zelensky for negotiations as the president of a sovereign nation. This should be one of our conditions for negotiations. Jan Lipawsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

The Czech diplomat added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, his Foreign Minister Lavrov and some propagandists say they do not want to negotiate with Ukraine.

The Kremlin claims that it is ready for negotiations with Washington and Berlin, but not with Kyiv.

According to Lipavsky, this is precisely the trap that Putin is trying to set for Ukraine and its allies.

"They want us to believe that the Ukrainian authorities are not capable of negotiating. We must not fall into this trap," the diplomat emphasized. Share

Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West

Recently, the Russian dictator began cynically lying that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could have ended as early as 2022.

Putin claims that he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.

"Get out of there, and that's it. That's the end of it, there will be no more fighting," Putin recalls, clearly forgetting about the then-current demands for "demilitarization," "denazification," and the neutral status of Ukraine. Share

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to assure Russians that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.