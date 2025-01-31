Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has drawn attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to push his demands to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The diplomat believes that this is another trap set by the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- It is extremely important to force Putin to accept Zelensky for negotiations as the president of a sovereign nation.
- The Russian dictator admitted that he cannot defeat Ukraine as long as the West helps it.
What is Putin seeking?
As the head of Czech diplomacy notes, official Moscow is doing everything possible to impose on the international community the idea of the illegitimacy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Czech diplomat added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, his Foreign Minister Lavrov and some propagandists say they do not want to negotiate with Ukraine.
The Kremlin claims that it is ready for negotiations with Washington and Berlin, but not with Kyiv.
According to Lipavsky, this is precisely the trap that Putin is trying to set for Ukraine and its allies.
Putin admitted that he cannot defeat the West
Recently, the Russian dictator began cynically lying that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could have ended as early as 2022.
Putin claims that he then tried to convince Zelensky's team that "people in the LPR and DPR" did not want to be part of Ukraine.
The illegitimate head of the Kremlin continues to assure Russians that Ukraine will not be able to fight if the West stops supporting it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-