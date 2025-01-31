Aggression and resentment: What's wrong with Trump's plan to end the war
What's wrong with Trump's plan?
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post columnist Lee Hoxteder, the new US President Donald Trump is sabotaging his own peace plan for Ukraine because he does not want to help the EU.

Points of attention

  • Trump is not providing additional aid to Kyiv and does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO.
  • European officials have begun negotiations on the formation of Ukraine's defense forces.

What's wrong with Trump's plan?

Lee Goxteder draws attention to the fact that Trump is not going to provide additional aid to Ukraine, let alone deploy American troops.

Moreover, he does not want to see Ukraine in NATO.

According to the expert, regarding monitoring a possible ceasefire and ensuring the security of Ukraine — without which the ceasefire would be meaningless — he considers this to be a European problem.

Trump may be sabotaging his own goal of ending a catastrophic war that is now approaching its third anniversary: he is not making ends meet, German security analyst Jan Techau has suggested.

Europe is ready for concrete action

Lee Hoxteder draws attention to the fact that European officials have already begun negotiations on the formation of forces to defend Ukraine.

Their basis could be British, French, Dutch, Scandinavian and Baltic troops, as well as some others.

However, what is important to understand is that the main condition should be the presence of a powerful American reserve, possibly based in Poland.

According to experts, the unfortunate fact is that Europe cannot stop Russia's war against Ukraine on its own.

And the United States cannot successfully complete it without European troops. Cooperation and interdependence are key factors — if or when an agreed ceasefire is reached… But instead of encouraging European allies and making it clear that Washington will cover them, Trump has consistently resorted to aggression and insults, — writes Hochsteder.

