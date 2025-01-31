Why Russia withdrew North Korean troops from the front — statement by the AFU

Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia's withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from the front line in Kursk was planned. According to him, this is a regrouping.

North Korean soldiers were indeed pulled back from the front lines

Perhaps the remains (of North Korean soldiers — ed.) who are there will receive training experience and training from those who survived the battles, — said the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ivan Tymochko voiced the assumption that the survivors will most likely be sent to North Korea to train the next echelons of the military.

And those who undergo some tactical training in the Russian Federation's hypothetical rear will be deployed at the front and will wait for additional reinforcements, he added.

According to Tymochko, one should not count on the fact that North Korean soldiers will completely and forever disappear from the battlefield.

"They will now build up their forces. North Korean soldiers in the Russian Federation are not about defending Russia. They are about creating another army of the dictatorship with combat experience," he explained.

The North Korean army has lost its best soldiers

According to media reports, many North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation are among the best-trained fighters of the DPRK's special operations forces.

Despite this, the Russian army command actively used them as infantrymen.

They (DPRK soldiers — ed.) were thrown in waves across fields strewn with mines, to be mowed down by heavy Ukrainian fire.

Journalists also warn that the decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the front line may not be final.