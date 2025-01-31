Why Russia withdrew North Korean troops from the front — statement by the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Why Russia withdrew North Korean troops from the front — statement by the AFU

North Korean soldiers were indeed pulled back from the front lines
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia's withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from the front line in Kursk was planned. According to him, this is a regrouping.

Points of attention

  • North Korean soldiers who survived the fighting may be returned to North Korea.
  • The decision to withdraw troops may be temporary, and the occupiers from the DPRK may return to the front after additional training.

North Korean soldiers were indeed pulled back from the front lines

Perhaps the remains (of North Korean soldiers — ed.) who are there will receive training experience and training from those who survived the battles, — said the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ivan Tymochko voiced the assumption that the survivors will most likely be sent to North Korea to train the next echelons of the military.

And those who undergo some tactical training in the Russian Federation's hypothetical rear will be deployed at the front and will wait for additional reinforcements, he added.

According to Tymochko, one should not count on the fact that North Korean soldiers will completely and forever disappear from the battlefield.

"They will now build up their forces. North Korean soldiers in the Russian Federation are not about defending Russia. They are about creating another army of the dictatorship with combat experience," he explained.

The North Korean army has lost its best soldiers

According to media reports, many North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation are among the best-trained fighters of the DPRK's special operations forces.

Despite this, the Russian army command actively used them as infantrymen.

They (DPRK soldiers — ed.) were thrown in waves across fields strewn with mines, to be mowed down by heavy Ukrainian fire.

Journalists also warn that the decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the front line may not be final.

According to insiders, the occupiers from the DPRK may return after additional training.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin does not agree to Trump's demands — analysts explain
Putin is trying to outsmart Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU announces positive signal from Trump regarding Ukraine
Trump is serious
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Russian army command post in Kurshchyna
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rylsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?