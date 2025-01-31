Why Russia withdrew North Korean troops from the front — statement by the AFU

Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia's withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from the front line in Kursk was planned. According to him, this is a regrouping.
Points of attention
- North Korean soldiers who survived the fighting may be returned to North Korea.
- The decision to withdraw troops may be temporary, and the occupiers from the DPRK may return to the front after additional training.
North Korean soldiers were indeed pulled back from the front lines
Ivan Tymochko voiced the assumption that the survivors will most likely be sent to North Korea to train the next echelons of the military.
According to Tymochko, one should not count on the fact that North Korean soldiers will completely and forever disappear from the battlefield.
The North Korean army has lost its best soldiers
According to media reports, many North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation are among the best-trained fighters of the DPRK's special operations forces.
Despite this, the Russian army command actively used them as infantrymen.
Journalists also warn that the decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the front line may not be final.
According to insiders, the occupiers from the DPRK may return after additional training.
